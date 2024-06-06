The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday night. The Boston Celtics will represent the Eastern Conference as champions, while the Dallas Mavericks made it through the gauntlet that is the Western Conference to end up on this stage. It’s a fascinating matchup between two teams that are elite on the defensive end of the floor and are led by All-Star duos — Boston hopes that the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo will finally get over the hump and win a ring, while Dallas has one of the best offensive 1-2 punches in league history in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Finals are always a big occasion, and this year, ESPN enlisted the help of Metro Boomin to promote it. The Worldwide Leader in Sports teamed up with Metro to create an ad in the lead-up to the Finals set to his track “Runnin Outta Time” featuring Future. You can check out the ad — which will air throughout the Finals — at the top of this post.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. The first two games of the series will take place in Boston, where the Celtics went 37-4 during the regular season. However, if the Mavs want to be optimistic, both of Boston’s losses this postseason have come on their home floor.