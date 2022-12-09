After Croatia’s stunning victory against Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinal, Zach Lowe went on NBA Today decked out in a Luka Modric Croatia jersey. Lowe, a Croatia supporter who tweeted his excitement about the win, has been sporting the jersey on the show during the World Cup, and after the win over the favorites in the tournament, he took a second to flex.

“WE BEAT BRAZIL! “@ZachLowe_NBA was hyped for Croatia’s stunning win over Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/DFZRY9eTQt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 9, 2022

At one point, Lowe just straight up started ripping shots, because the World Cup is an incredible thing that just does this to people.

Lmao Zach Lowe taking shots on NBA Today after Croatia's win today 😂#NBATwitter https://t.co/fVBK0dctdN pic.twitter.com/2lTvuOD9lE — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 9, 2022

Croatia entered the match as significant underdogs to a Brazilian side that had danced their way through the tournament. Brazil couldn’t crack the Croatian defense through 90 minutes, and in extra time, they finally broke through with a brilliant goal by Neymar that looked to be the decisive moment that would put them through to the semifinal.

However, in the 117th minute, Bruno Petković scored an equalizer on a shot that deflected off of Brazilian defender Marquinhos — if the NBA Today producers want an Emmy, we highly recommend that they find and air footage of Lowe watching and reacting to the goal.

In penalties, the Croatians calmly converted four, while Brazil missed their first and Marquinhos hit the post in brutal fashion to send them home for good. Croatia will move on to face Argentina — which likewise won a thriller — in the semifinal, while Lowe gets to sport the Croatia jersey on air for another week.