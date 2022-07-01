Gary Harris Will Return To The Magic On A Two-Year, $26 Million Deal

Gary Harris was once a starting guard on the Nuggets team that went to the Western Conference Finals, but was sent to Orlando the next year at the deadline in the Aaron Gordon trade.

Harris has battled injuries since, but entered free agency as a sleeper target in the eyes of many for teams needing two-way guard help this summer. However, as the first hour of free agency went by and cap space started drying up, Harris had not apparently drawn considerable interest from other teams. Ultimately, Harris reached an agreement to return to Orlando on a two-year deal worth $26 million that will allow the Magic to keep a helpful veteran on the roster amid their rebuild, while Harris continues to re-establish his value as a quality guard in the league.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract extension, his agents Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Harris averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on 43.4/38.4/87.4 shooting splits with the Magic last season, and with Markelle Fultz coming back and Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony on the roster, it remains to be seen exactly what role Harris will have in Orlando. Still, he’s a steady hand and quality defender, something the young Magic can use, and at $13 million annually, his contract is very easy to move should a team elsewhere be in need of guard help and looking for a midseason acquisition.