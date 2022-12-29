DeMar DeRozan is the latest NBA player to confront Grayson Allen for something he did on the court. During Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, Allen ran into Chicago’s veteran wing and sent him to the ground. DeRozan promptly popped up and immediately ran over to confront Allen before a pair of Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews, intervened.

Grayson Allen is gross. pic.twitter.com/vjXDHznfpo — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 29, 2022

Eventually, a number of Bulls teammates and the officials got between them, while DeRozan continued to jaw at Allen. Both members of the Bulls’ broadcast crew, Adam Amin and Stacey King, tore into Allen, too, with Amin saying “every time something like this happens, his go-to, default setting, is to do something a little extra.” While there was a shove by Patrick Williams that got called a foul and led to Allen shooting a pair of free throws after things simmered down, the extra contact really seemed to upset DeRozan here.

Dating back to his days at Duke, Allen has had a number of high-profile incidents where he has been overly physical with opponents. His most recent one came against the Bulls last year, when a hard foul on Alex Caruso caused Chicago’s guard to lose control in mid-air and break his wrist. Allen received a 1-game suspension for the foul.