demar derozan grayson allen
NBC Sports Chicago
DimeMag

DeMar DeRozan Took Issue With Grayson Allen Running Into Him And Knocking Him To The Ground

DeMar DeRozan is the latest NBA player to confront Grayson Allen for something he did on the court. During Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, Allen ran into Chicago’s veteran wing and sent him to the ground. DeRozan promptly popped up and immediately ran over to confront Allen before a pair of Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews, intervened.

Eventually, a number of Bulls teammates and the officials got between them, while DeRozan continued to jaw at Allen. Both members of the Bulls’ broadcast crew, Adam Amin and Stacey King, tore into Allen, too, with Amin saying “every time something like this happens, his go-to, default setting, is to do something a little extra.” While there was a shove by Patrick Williams that got called a foul and led to Allen shooting a pair of free throws after things simmered down, the extra contact really seemed to upset DeRozan here.

Dating back to his days at Duke, Allen has had a number of high-profile incidents where he has been overly physical with opponents. His most recent one came against the Bulls last year, when a hard foul on Alex Caruso caused Chicago’s guard to lose control in mid-air and break his wrist. Allen received a 1-game suspension for the foul.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×