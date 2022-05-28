Thanks to one of the best performances of his career, Jimmy Butler and the Heat are headed back to Miami and will bring the Boston Celtics with them. Despite Game 6 taking place in TD Garden and Boston having a chance to secure a spot in the NBA Finals, the Heat were able to pick up a 111-103 win to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami came out and landed the first punch with their backs against the wall. Led by a monster first quarter from Butler — who had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals after one — and a team-wide 5-for-8 clip from three, the Heat were able to lead by as many as 10 points during the frame and found themselves up, 29-22 after one.

While Boston’s big issue — turnovers — was prominent in the first, Miami turned it over one fewer time. The bigger issue was that beyond the seven points on 2-for-3 shooting the team got from both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics shot 6-for-17 from the field to start the game and struggled to get into a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor.

Tatum was able to get into a groove early on in the second, as he led the Celtics to within one point.

Tatum was able to get into a groove early on in the second, as he led the Celtics to within one point.

Ultimately, Boston was able to go ahead as Miami’s offense got stuck in the mud for more than six minutes. The Celtics saw themselves rip off a 13-2 run to open up a cushion of as many as four points, although the Heat were able to finish the half on a 6-0 run to take a 48-46 lead into the locker room.



While things were close right out of the break, Miami ended up going on the first huge run about midway through the third. Thanks to a 13-2 run, the Heat went up by 12 points on the road.