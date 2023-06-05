Miami Stole Game 2 As Jamal Murray’s Three To Tie Rimmed Out At The Buzzer

The Miami Heat have evened the NBA Finals at a game apiece after stealing Game 2 in Denver thanks to a furious fourth quarter comeback to beat the Nuggets, 111-108.

It was a wild game, with Miami taking a double-digit lead in the early going before Denver went on a 40-14 run to seize control in the second quarter. In the third, the Heat clawed back into the game, but saw Nikola Jokic put the Nuggets on his back to close the quarter, pushing Denver out to an 8-point lead going into the fourth.

Look back at Joker's monster 3Q where he scored 18 of his 31 points

There, Miami finally took advantage of the non-Jokic minutes, with Duncan Robinson spearheading the effort to open the quarter as he scored 10 points in the first 2:16 of the fourth to push Miami out to a three-point lead (with some help from Gabe Vincent, who had 23 points to lead the Heat in scoring).

Gabe Vincent for the lead! He's up to 21 PTS and is 4/5 from three as Miami looks to even the series 1-1

BIG FINISH BY DUNCAN ROBINSON! HEAT BY 3, 9:44 TO GO

Miami would continue growing that lead steadily through the rest of the quarter, and a Bam Adebayo dunk looked like an early exclamation point on a win for Miami as they took an 11-point lead with just under five minutes to play.

BAM ADEBAYO

MONSTER DUNK
Miami has taken an 11-point lead, under 5 minutes to play

However, the Nuggets would get hot late, with a pair of late threes helping get Denver within three.

JAMAL MURRAY AGAIN
Bam goes 2/2 at the line to extend the lead back to 5, 40 seconds to go

From there, Jimmy Butler would miss a three to give Denver a chance at the tie. Murray brought the ball up the floor, as Michael Malone opted against a timeout, which was understandable right up until Murray had to go backwards towards midcourt and circle around for a desperation shot that rimmed out.

Malone not wanting to go up against the Heat defense when set and let his stars go to work in semi-transition makes plenty of sense, but once that broke down, it’s hard not to wonder if they should’ve tried to draw something up. In any case, they now have to go win a game in Miami to reclaim an advantage in this series, and they’ll need all of the non-Jokic players to step up in a way they did not on Sunday.