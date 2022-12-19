Ever since James Harden was traded to Brooklyn in 2020, teams have been trying and failing to pry Eric Gordon away from the Rockets. The 33-year-old shooting guard is clearly not a fit in Houston’s rebuilding timetable, but they’ve hung on to him for some veteran leadership from a player willing to take or cede as much responsibility as is needed of him with an emerging young core.

As trade season opens, Gordon is again at the forefront of discussions of who the Rockets may move, but this time the team is more open to the idea of trading him. Gordon is on the last fully guaranteed year of his deal, making him easier for more teams to take on from a financial perspective, and as Houston has built out its group of youngsters, Gordon is no longer as key a piece in the Rockets rotation. Per The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets are “more inclined” to move Gordon this year, with an asking price of a future first or young player — as they have two firsts in this year’s upcoming draft already and don’t need another.

Houston is more open to moving Gordon now than before but remains steadfast in their internal valuation of him. The Rockets have more interest in acquiring a young player or a future first-round pick for his services than a late first in next year’s draft. If Houston can get that offer, team sources said they would move Gordon now and not wait until the February deadline.

We’ll see if another team will offer such a package, or if the Rockets will have to once again decide at the deadline if they want to accept a lesser offer or hold onto Gordon for a third straight season amid trade rumors. Given Gordon’s skillset as a spot-up shooter, secondary initiator, and reasonable defender, one would think the Rockets could get a future first (with protections) from a contender looking to shore up its two-guard rotation.