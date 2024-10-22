The 2024-25 NBA season will tip off on Tuesday night. To ring in the new season, TNT will broadcast a pair of games: An Eastern Conference showdown where the Boston Celtics will celebrate their championship against the New York Knicks, and a battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
TNT decided to celebrate the start of the year by asking the Inside the NBA guys to rank the top-50 players in the NBA. You can check out the full rankings for each dude if you’d like — here’s Chuck, here’s Shaq, here’s Kenny — while the fellas had their top-20 ballots laid out right here.
You can read their full, aggregate ranking below:
50. Derrick White
49. Evan Mobley
48. Alperen Şengün
47. Chet Holmgren
46. Tyler Herro
45. Brandon Ingram
44. Aaron Gordon
43. Bradley Beal
42. LaMelo Ball
41. DeMar DeRozan
40. Kristaps Porziņģis
39. James Harden
38. Lauri Markkanen
37. Jaren Jackson Jr.
36. Zion Williamson
35. Trae Young
34. Scottie Barnes
33. Pascal Siakam
32. Jamal Murray
31. Julius Randle
30. Kawhi Leonard
29. Tyrese Maxey
28. Jrue Holiday
27. Karl-Anthony Towns
26. Domantas Sabonis
25. Tyrese Haliburton
24. De’Aaron Fox
23. Donovan Mitchell
22. Damian Lillard
21. Jimmy Butler
20. Paul George
19. Victor Wembanyama
18. Kyrie Irving
17. Paolo Bancero
16. Ja Morant
15. Bam Adebayo
14. Jalen Brunson
13. Devin Booker
12. Anthony Davis
11. Anthony Edwards
10. Jayson Tatum
9. Jaylen Brown
8. Kevin Durant
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
6. Steph Curry
5. LeBron James
4. Joel Embiid
3. Luka Doncic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
1. Nikola Jokic