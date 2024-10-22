The 2024-25 NBA season will tip off on Tuesday night. To ring in the new season, TNT will broadcast a pair of games: An Eastern Conference showdown where the Boston Celtics will celebrate their championship against the New York Knicks, and a battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

TNT decided to celebrate the start of the year by asking the Inside the NBA guys to rank the top-50 players in the NBA. You can check out the full rankings for each dude if you’d like — here’s Chuck, here’s Shaq, here’s Kenny — while the fellas had their top-20 ballots laid out right here.

You can read their full, aggregate ranking below:

50. Derrick White

49. Evan Mobley

48. Alperen Şengün

47. Chet Holmgren

46. Tyler Herro

45. Brandon Ingram

44. Aaron Gordon

43. Bradley Beal

42. LaMelo Ball

41. DeMar DeRozan

40. Kristaps Porziņģis

39. James Harden

38. Lauri Markkanen

37. Jaren Jackson Jr.

36. Zion Williamson

35. Trae Young

34. Scottie Barnes

33. Pascal Siakam

32. Jamal Murray

31. Julius Randle

30. Kawhi Leonard

29. Tyrese Maxey

28. Jrue Holiday

27. Karl-Anthony Towns

26. Domantas Sabonis

25. Tyrese Haliburton

24. De’Aaron Fox

23. Donovan Mitchell

22. Damian Lillard

21. Jimmy Butler

20. Paul George

19. Victor Wembanyama

18. Kyrie Irving

17. Paolo Bancero

16. Ja Morant

15. Bam Adebayo

14. Jalen Brunson

13. Devin Booker

12. Anthony Davis

11. Anthony Edwards

10. Jayson Tatum

9. Jaylen Brown

8. Kevin Durant

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

6. Steph Curry

5. LeBron James

4. Joel Embiid

3. Luka Doncic

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

1. Nikola Jokic