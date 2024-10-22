inside the nba charles barkley shaq kenny smith ernie johnson
Here’s Who The ‘Inside The NBA’ Guys Had As Their Top-50 Players In The NBA

The 2024-25 NBA season will tip off on Tuesday night. To ring in the new season, TNT will broadcast a pair of games: An Eastern Conference showdown where the Boston Celtics will celebrate their championship against the New York Knicks, and a battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

TNT decided to celebrate the start of the year by asking the Inside the NBA guys to rank the top-50 players in the NBA. You can check out the full rankings for each dude if you’d like — here’s Chuck, here’s Shaq, here’s Kenny — while the fellas had their top-20 ballots laid out right here.

You can read their full, aggregate ranking below:

50. Derrick White 
49. Evan Mobley 
48. Alperen Şengün 
47. Chet Holmgren 
46. Tyler Herro 
45. Brandon Ingram 
44. Aaron Gordon 
43. Bradley Beal 
42. LaMelo Ball 
41. DeMar DeRozan 
40. Kristaps Porziņģis 
39. James Harden 
38. Lauri Markkanen 
37. Jaren Jackson Jr. 
36. Zion Williamson 
35. Trae Young 
34. Scottie Barnes 
33. Pascal Siakam 
32. Jamal Murray 
31. Julius Randle 
30. Kawhi Leonard 
29. Tyrese Maxey 
28. Jrue Holiday 
27. Karl-Anthony Towns 
26. Domantas Sabonis 
25. Tyrese Haliburton 
24. De’Aaron Fox 
23. Donovan Mitchell 
22. Damian Lillard 
21. Jimmy Butler
20. Paul George
19. Victor Wembanyama
18. Kyrie Irving
17. Paolo Bancero
16. Ja Morant
15. Bam Adebayo
14. Jalen Brunson
13. Devin Booker
12. Anthony Davis
11. Anthony Edwards
10. Jayson Tatum
9. Jaylen Brown
8. Kevin Durant
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
6. Steph Curry
5. LeBron James
4. Joel Embiid
3. Luka Doncic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
1. Nikola Jokic

