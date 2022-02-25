Isaiah Stewart really wanted to make his elementary school’s basketball team. He doesn’t remember exactly how old he was — he guesses he was about nine or 10 — but at the time, tryouts were ongoing and he was determined to not miss them.

The problem: Stewart’s dad, Dela, was not able to get him to school that morning. Stewart has spoken at length in the past about the role his father has played in his life, instilling values of hard work, determination, and pride in him from the time he was young. One way he did this was to lead by example, working long days in construction to provide for his family.

On that one particular day, Dela heading into work early in the morning meant Isaiah had no way to get to tryouts on the other side of Rochester … well, there was one.

“I convinced my brother to wake up with me and we walked to school,” Stewart tells Dime. “So, we lived on the west side, my school was on the east side, so we got up early, walked to school. I think that just shows work ethic and how bad I wanted it at a young age.”

That work ethic and desire to do whatever he needs — even if it’s not exactly going down the path of least resistance — has helped Stewart get to the NBA, and is on display whenever he suits up for the Detroit Pistons. Now in the midst of his second year in the league, Stewart is part of a young core of players who the Pistons hope will lead them back to prominence.

This sort of rebuilding job is not easy. Since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2008, the Pistons have made the postseason three times. They were swept in the first round in each appearance. They’ve finished above-.500 once in that time. All of this has happened for a franchise that has a rich history of winning in a specific way — from the Bad Boys of the 1980s to the championship-winning squad in the mid-00s, Detroit basketball has always been about putting on a hardhat and going to work.

It’s not difficult to see how a guy like Stewart is a cultural fit for this sort of team. A five-star prospect out of La Lumiere School in Indiana and a first-round pick out of Washington, Stewart came into the NBA with big time credentials. Despite this, Stewart says he saw plenty of skepticism about how his game would translate.

As a 6’8 center who didn’t come into the league with a reputation for being a freakish athlete or a lethal jump shooter, Stewart saw people writing him off before he ever stepped on the floor. Add in the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic meant rookies didn’t get Summer League or a proper preseason to ease their way into the Association and Stewart had to learn everything on the fly.