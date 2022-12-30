Are Ja Morant And The Grizzlies Ready To Take On The West?

Ja Morant told the world last week that he wasn’t worried about any team in the Western Conference, signaling his belief that his Memphis Grizzlies are ready to chase a title. His performance this season mostly backs that up: 27.1 points per game and career highs in rebounds and assists. As of this writing, Memphis is 21-13, third in the West standings and second in net rating among West teams.

There is, however, a question that needs to be answered: Are the Grizzlies on track to rise above the squads on the other side of the Mississippi and make good on Morant’s fighting words?

Since Morant’s viral quote, the Grizzlies have losses to Golden State and Phoenix despite being at full health. That’s not to mention a double-digit L in Denver on national TV just before Morant gave his interview. The only game during that stretch in which he didn’t put up at least 34 points came on Thursday, when he had a career-high 17 assists to go along with 19 points against Toronto.

These aren’t outlier performances: Morant’s usage and assist rates this year would be, by far, career highs. We don’t know yet what type of player Morant will be at his peak, but considering the ways in which he can control games when he’s feeling his jumper and manipulating passing angles, his destiny seems more evolutionary Jason Kidd than Russell Westbrook. That means he needs to find the right supporting cast, like Kidd did in Phoenix and New Jersey. This season, despite a slight dip in efficiency (especially at the rim), he is backing up his bravado with incredible production.

As for the supporting cast, Memphis’ front office has chosen to be patient in the early part of Morant’s career, surrounding him with versatile, raw prospects to play Morant’s preferred physical, up-tempo style. They’ve gotten great value on those mid-to-late first round picks, from Brandon Clarke at No. 21, to Desmond Bane at No. 30, to Ziaire Williams at No. 11, to this year’s intriguing tandem of Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. The downside to this kind of slow build is it leaves them in a position in which nobody in their rotation is older than 30 — the exception is Danny Green, who is hurt — and most of the bench is made up of players on their first NBA contract.

Of course, this team-building strategy also gives the Grizzlies a higher ceiling. Before missing a month with a toe injury, Bane was playing out of his mind, averaging 24.6 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent from deep to go along with 4.8 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. has reached an even higher ceiling as a defender in 2022, ranking first overall in Defensive Effective Plus-Minus and gobbling up nearly six (!) combined steals and blocks per 36 minutes. The Grizzlies’ defense is 9.2 points better per 100 possessions when Jackson is on the floor, according to Cleaning the Glass, and lineups with both Jackson and center Steven Adams allow just 100.7 points per 100 possessions, nearly 10 points better than the top defensive rating in the NBA. If Bane and Jackson can stay healthy (and in Jackson’s case, avoid foul trouble), they are the perfect co-stars — on both ends of the floor — to help lead the Grizzlies where Morant wants to go.

But even in a world where he is healthy for a full postseason run again, Jackson is still developing on the offensive end. The tools are all there, he’s just 23, and he’s having one of the most efficient offensive seasons of his young career. Having said that, Jackson’s high-level scoring touch and ball skills (for a 7-footer) aren’t a huge difference-maker for Memphis yet. Most of the time, his scoring chances come via spot-up threes, attacking closeouts, or quick post-ups against mismatches. More than half — 57.4 percent — of his field goal attempts come without dibbling first, per NBA.com. He’s a solid offensive player who is still dependent on other players to help him score.

More likely this season is that Bane, who will be 25 come playoff time, rises to meet Morant as a championship-level second option. There are few players in the NBA whose development means more than the dead-eye shooter. Bane is getting to the rim more this season and has more than doubled his free-throw rate from last season. He’s also taking 3.9 pull-up threes per game compared to just three last season. These are signals that he is ready to be more of a shot creator for Memphis as opposed to someone who feeds off the gravity Morant creates.