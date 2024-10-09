The annual NBA GM survey always leads to some interesting insights into how the league’s front offices view the rest of the NBA, but it also always has some bizarre responses that don’t exactly make a ton of sense.

This year, the question of what player will have a breakout season led to one such response, as Ja Morant was among those who got three votes, which is a bit bizarre given Morant has two All-Star appearances and an All-NBA selection already on his resume. None of the other top selections are exactly under the radar guys, but there’s at least another level or two for each to still leap into to be considered a full-on superstar. Morant, when he’s been healthy and on the court, has very few questions about his place as one of the league’s best point guards, so while he might be a comeback player contender, breakout seems…off.

Fans weren’t the only ones with some questions about why Morant was on this list, as Morant himself responded to a graphic with the list wondering (respectfully) why he’s being included.

It’s not the first time Morant hasn’t been thrilled with this type of recognition, as he didn’t feel like he should’ve won the Most Improved Player award in 2021-22 when he became an All-NBA player — saying Desmond Bane should’ve been the pick from the Grizzlies.