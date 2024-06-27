The Memphis Grizzlies entered the 2024 NBA Draft in need of some help at center, particularly after the team moved Steven Adams back in February. While they were linked to a move up for Donovan Clingan of UConn, they were not able to pull that off, and instead, the hole at the 5 ended up getting filled in a big way with the No. 9 overall pick.

Memphis decided to sit there and select Zach Edey, the back-to-back national player of the year at Purdue who stands 7’4 and averaged a ridiculous 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game during his final year in college, where he led Purdue to an appearance int he national championship game. He should be able to provide interior scoring, rebounding, shot blocking, and one hell of a pick-and-roll partner for Ja Morant. And speaking of the Grizzlies’ superstar guard, he sure seems excited about Edey making his way to Memphis, as he posted the following clip from Rush Hour 3 to his Instagram Story.

Edey hasn’t responded to this yet, but if you would like to feel ancient, he was only five years old when Rush Hour 3 came out. Fortunately, he’ll be a bit older if/when we get Rush Hour 4, and if he’d wanna go see it with Morant, I assume he’d be down to join.