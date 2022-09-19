Aside from their brief involvement in the now-defunct Kevin Durant Sweepstakes and roller-coaster contract negotiations with Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns’ 2022 offseason has been rather uneventful. After a disappointing second-round exit to the Dallas Mavericks this past spring, their roster and rotation entering the fall looks quite similar to 2021-22.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, however, the Suns are involved in trade negotiations, largely centered on starting power forward Jae Crowder, who has one year and $10.1 million remaining on the three-year deal he signed back in 2020.

“Jae Crowder is a player who’s available on the market right now,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst also said “it’s possible” Phoenix executes a deal that brings back more money.

“In folks that I’m talking to, they don’t get the sense that the Suns are afraid to continue to spend, that they may be spending more,” he said. “It would not surprise me if the Suns get involved in the negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz, who is available on the market right now. Several teams are bidding for him.”

Brian Windhorst on the Phoenix Suns making moves: "The Suns are operating like a championship looking to improve their team heading into camp."#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/LnFKwbLiPL — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) September 19, 2022

Bogdanovic is set to earn $19.3 million in the final season of a four-year, $73.1 million contract. Last season, the 33-year-old averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds on 59.9 percent true shooting, including 38.7 percent beyond the arc. He’s an excellent secondary scorer and off-ball shooter.

Assuming the price is reasonable, both Crowder and Bogdanovic would be worthwhile acquisitions for a number of playoff teams or contenders. I’m skeptical a deal with the framework of a Crowder-Bogdanovic swap alleviates Phoenix’s perimeter creation issues, though, and it doesn’t fill any long-term hole at the 4-spot. Windhorst did mention the Suns are negotiating with reserve power forward Cam Johnson on a contract extension, which would kick in at the start of 2023-24 and help address that question mark in the starting unit.