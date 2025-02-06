Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Golden State Warriors, and he will not just be half-year rental. As part of the 5-team trade that saw the Jazz, Pistons, and Raptors all got involved to make the financials work between the Warriors and Heat, the Warriors got Butler to put pen to paper on a 2-year, $121 million extension, per Shams Charania, that will keep him in San Francisco through the 2026-27 season.

Butler will decline his player option for next year as part of the new agreement, meaning his new money will kick in next season. It’s a substantial amount of money for Butler, who will make just north of $60 million per season, but the Warriors avoid some risk by not extending him for the long-term deal he was initially seeking with the Heat. It is a fascinating contract but certainly signals the Warriors are going to commit their resources to one more run with Stephen Curry.

What will be more interesting is what Golden State does this summer after making this move and committing that much money to Butler. They’ve signaled more of a willingness to move some of their youngsters — particularly in their failed pursuit of Kevin Durant — but the formerly untouchable Jonathan Kuminga is going to be a restricted free agent this summer and the Warriors will have to figure out how, exactly, to navigate negotiations with him. They traded away this year’s draft pick in the Butler deal, so any additions to the roster will need to come via trades and free agency, and they’ll see how Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green work together over the next few months before figuring out exactly what they need to maximize the two years to come.