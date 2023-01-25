Jimmy Butler didn’t play in the Miami Heat’s game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Miami made up a double-digit fourth quarter deficit against the defending Eastern Conference Champions to pick up a 98-95 win, which was good news for everyone in South Beach, even a pair of Heat fans who were a little disappointed earlier in the evening because Butler watched at home due to a back issue.

A 12-year old fan named Felipe and his sister, Zoe, went to the game with a sign asking Butler for either a photo or a Big Face Coffee. They ran into the problem of Butler missing the game entirely, and when Felipe got word of this, he was understandably devastated.

Heat fan with sign that says he flew 4405 miles to see Jimmy Butler play finds out he’s been ruled out an hour before tipoff with (back) https://t.co/vSw1cbdxL2 https://t.co/uXsU7M1eoX pic.twitter.com/TX4kN0R6hz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 25, 2023

While Felipe and Zoe were able to get some gear during the game from the Heat and went on the floor to meet Gabe Vincent, Jamal Crawford brought word that Butler saw everything and was able to get their information. Butler also posted on his IG Story a clip of the two and simply said “i got you.”

One thing Felipe is headed 4,405 miles back to 🇦🇷 with… a lifetime memory pic.twitter.com/tIIamTyvLz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 25, 2023

I knew the Miami Heat would do right with this Jimmy Butler fan 🙌#HEATCulturepic.twitter.com/JYBG3GH0YP — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 25, 2023

Fast forward to Wednesday and Crawford posted on Instagram that Butler was able to meet Felipe and Zoe at Miami-Dade Arena, which included the pair getting to go into the Heat’s locker room.

There is no word, however, on whether or not Felipe and Zoe got their hands on some Big Face Coffee.