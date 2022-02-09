After a string of highly noteworthy deals in recent days around the NBA, the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and San Antonio Spurs have reportedly agreed to a trade involving a slew of role players.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to break the news.

The Jazz are sending out the two second-round picks in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Alexander-Walker, 23, has the chance to make an impact on the Jazz's bench and assuredly will benefit in Utah's development system. Averaged 13 points for Pels and will be a part of rotation. https://t.co/rvZ6SN1Zmx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Ingles will not play for Portland this year, due to the torn ACL he suffered on Jan. 30 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Alexander-Walker is included in his second deal in as many days after being dealt to the Blazers in the CJ McCollum trade Tuesday.

The Jazz also mark Hernangomez’s third team of the year, following the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

With Ingles rehabbing his torn ACL and set to be a free agent this summer, Wojnarowski said “don’t rule out a future return to the Jazz.” Last week, Ingles said he “plans on rehabbing mostly in Salt Lake City, even if his expiring contract is moved over the next week as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches.”

There’s really not a ton to glean from this deal. Alexander-Walker has struggled through 2.5 seasons and probably doesn’t factor into the Jazz’s rotation this year. Hernangomez likely won’t supplant their other front-court options. Elijah Hughes has fewer than 200 career minutes to his name.

Wojnarowski did hint at the possibility of these moves being only part of the picture for San Antonio and Portland as well.

“Spurs, Blazers get more draft assets and expiring deals to set up the summer — and perhaps more at deadline,” he tweeted.