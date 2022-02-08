Report: The Blazers Will Send CJ McCollum To The Pelicans

The latest major trade domino involving the Portland Trail Blazers has fallen. According to multiple reports, the Blazers have decided to end CJ McCollum’s time in the Pacific Northwest, as the team will send the high-scoring veteran guard to the New Orleans Pelicans. This comes several days after the team decided to send a pair of wings, Norman Powell and Robert Covington, to the Los Angeles Clippers.

News of the Pelicans’ interest in McCollum had been circulating in the last day or two, and on Tuesday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the two teams were in serious discussions regarding a deal.

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are in serious discussions on a trade centered on guard CJ McCollum, sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The news was eventually confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reported that the Pelicans will send a package involving Josh Hart and some of the considerable draft compensation the team has accrued in recent years via the trades involving Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday to Portland.

The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal to acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum for a package around Josh Hart and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2022

Later, Shams added that Hart, Satoransky, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would the the three players headed to Portland, with draft picks still being determined.

Portland is finalizing acquiring Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and draft compensation in the CJ McCollum trade, sources said. https://t.co/or5Ay22rZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2022

Woj then brought word that Tony Snell and Larry Nance would also be included in the deal going to New Orleans, with Didi Louzada also going to Portland alongside a future first round pick and two future second round picks.

Full trade, per sources:

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The first round pick is New Orleans’ this year, top 5 protected and also won’t go to Portland if it is outside the lottery this season, converting to a future first.

Sources: The Blazers are acquiring New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick with protections. The pick comes to the Blazers if it lands between Nos. 5 and 14. If it doesn't convey this year, the first-rounder kicks to the future for Portland. https://t.co/TKmA6oVjLy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

After a rough start to the year, the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans have quietly sneaked into the play-in picture in the Western Conference, as the team sits in 10th place with a half-game cushion between themselves and the 11 seed. There’s a bit of a gap between themselves and the teams ahead of them, but presumably, acquiring McCollum — who is under contract for the next two seasons, too — is an attempt to make up some of that gap.

McCollum, who has only played for the Blazers in his NBA career, is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game this season while connecting on 38.4 percent of his attempts from three.