The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Miami Heat without the services of their best player. In the waning moments of the team’s blowout Game 6 win against the Toronto Raptors in the first round that clinched a matchup with Miami, Joel Embiid got caught by an elbow from Pascal Siakam, which led to him holding his face and coming out of the game.

One day later and it was announced that Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion as a result of the elbow, which put his availability for the series against the Heat in question. But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, while Embiid won’t make his way down to Miami for the first two games of the series, the door is open for him to take the floor once the series shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 3 and 4.

ESPN Sources: Joel Embiid won’t travel for Games 1 and 2 in Miami, but there’s optimism he could return as soon as either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia. He needs to clear concussion protocols and see doctor mid-week on his orbital fracture. More on NBA Countdown at 12:30 ET on ABC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2022

It has been reported by Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice that Embiid will not need to immediately undergo surgery on the orbital fracture, which is a major difference between this injury and the fracture that Embiid suffered back in 2018 and caused him to play with a mask.

Game 1 between the Sixers and the Heat will take place on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.