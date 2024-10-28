The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up their first win of the season on Sunday night. With Joel Embiid and Paul George both working their way into playing shape, Tyrese Maxey went for 45 points as the team picked up a 118-114 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers to move to 1-2 at this early point in the NBA calendar.

Despite the fact that Embiid watched the game from the sideline, the league announced on Monday evening that he was assessed a postgame technical foul towards the end of the game. It’s for one of the sillier things that can lead to you getting called for a tech, as Embiid stood in the corner and waved a towel around while Pacers guard Andrew Nembard attempted to shoot a free throw with 16 seconds left in the game, which he missed.

Whether or not Nembhard missed because Embiid was over in the corner waving a towel is unclear — he did end up making his second attempt from the charity stripe. Ultimately, this will go down as a pretty silly thing that happens in the early portion of the season, in large part because Embiid managed to pick up a technical foul before he was able to step on the floor this season.