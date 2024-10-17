The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world last month when they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. While there had been rumors for years that the Knicks might make a move for the New Jersey native and that the Wolves would need to make some tough decisions because of how expensive their roster was getting, it really did come out of nowhere when New York sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota in exchange for the All-Star big man.

Towns spent his entire NBA career to this point with the Wolves, which drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. He made clear in the aftermath of the move that Minnesota will always hold a special place in his heart, which became incredibly clear on Monday when he attended a Billie Eilish concert. Instead of being 100 percent locked into the show, Towns pulled up his phone and watched a bit of the Wolves’ preseason game with the Chicago Bulls.

KAT was locked in on T-Wolves preseason game during Billie Eilish concert at MSG 🥲💙 (via @jordynwoods) pic.twitter.com/OgA9hYDpGU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2024

The Wolves came up just a bit short in their effort to beat the Bulls on Monday night, as Chicago picked up a 125-123 victory. There is no word from Towns on what he thought of his old team’s performance, or if he enjoyed going to a concert at Madison Square Garden.