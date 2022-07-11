kelsey plum mvp trophy
ESPN/Instagram
DimeMag

The Aces Couldn’t Help But Make Fun Of Kelsey Plum’s Tiny WNBA All-Star MVP Trophy

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

On Sunday afternoon, Kelsey Plum stole the show in Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles’ final appearance in the WNBA All-Star Game, tying the all-time record with a 30-point performance to lead Team Wilson to a 22-point win in Chicago and earned All-Star MVP honors.

While it was a well-deserved honor, many fans couldn’t help but notice how hysterically small the WNBA MVP trophy was when she was presented it at midcourt by commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The tiny trophy was so funny that even Plum’s Aces teammates had to crack jokes about it, with Theresa Plaisance and Dearica Hamby putting on a reenactment of the ceremony in Las Vegas’ team hotel to the delight of Plum and everyone else by using a squeezable apple juice in lieu of the very small trophy while everyone cracked up.

The real trophy really is preposterous, like they realized on Saturday they didn’t have an actual trophy and just drove out to a local shop in Chicago that supplies little league team trophies. In any case, Plum’s performance was sensational and deserving of the MVP honor, but probably a more substantial trophy. Hopefully next year they can get figure out something that looks better but at least everyone got some laughs about it this year.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×