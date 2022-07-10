Sylvia Fowles Threw Down A Dunk In Her Final WNBA All-Star Game

The best of the WNBA took center stage on Sunday afternoon in Chicago for the annual All-Star Game, and while there were plenty of storylines coming in. None were bigger than it being the final time we’d see a pair of legends, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, in an All-Star Game.

Both Fowles and Bird have announced this will be their final season, and both earned starting nods and co-captain spots in Chicago. Fowles got to work early for Team Wilson, knocking down a three on the first possession of the game to set the tone, as she made clear she was ready to show out in Chicago.

Sylvia Fowles opens with the TRIPLE in her final #WNBAAllStar game 🔥 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/isTOK8iRc4 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022

The three was just an appetizer, though, as midway through the second quarter Fowles got a steal and had nothing but open court in front of her, throwing down a dunk that had the entire arena rocking and all of her teammates (and some of her opponents) bouncing up and down.

THREW IT DOWN 🔨 SYLVIA SHOWIN OUT‼️ pic.twitter.com/mH5KvwHrbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2022

It’s pretty incredible for Fowles to be able to get up like that in Year 14, and she definitely gave the fans what they wanted in her final All-Star Game. Her fellow WNBA stars were also super hyped on the dunk, with Candace Parker demanding Fowled retract her plans to retire and stick around longer cause she’s clearly still got some juice in those legs.