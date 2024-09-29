Kelsey Plum And Spike Lee Got Into It During Game 1 Of Aces-Liberty

The rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Aces and Liberty that everyone hoped we would get to see arrived a series earlier than most expected, but on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn the two teams met in Game 1 of their semifinals series.

The Liberty came out hot, led by Breanna Stewart who had it rolling in the first quarter to lead New York to a 28-21 advantage after the first 10 minutes, and would eventually stretch that lead out to 18 in the third quarter. However, the two-time defending champs weren’t put away that easily, as they would charge back to cut the deficit back to single digits with a 14-2 run, with Kelsey Plum scoring 12 in the third to lead the way.

Plum wasn’t just trying to kickstart the Aces offense with her shooting, but she also was looking to get her team going emotionally as well. As has happened in NBA playoff series in New York across town in Manhattan, a familiar face got involved from courtside to add to the juice on the floor, as Plum got into it with Spike Lee as the two jawed at each other.

"I don't know if it's elevated to Reggie Miller interaction level yet, but we're getting there. It's only Game 1."pic.twitter.com/qz52ysLMn6 https://t.co/M3cJg9O3nv — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 29, 2024

Kelsey Plum and Spike Lee jawing 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/bia3ebWjzg — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) September 29, 2024

Spike is going to be Spike, and he’s never afraid to get into a back-and-forth with a player. The same can be said for Plum, who dishes out trash talk with the best of them in the W, so this felt like an inevitability. It’s all part of the fun of the playoffs in New York, even if Spike has to get seats in Brooklyn rather than Manhattan.