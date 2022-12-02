Kemba Walker’s Knee Is ‘Not Good,’ According To Mavs GM Nico Harrison

The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a non-guaranteed deal to fill their need for a third ball handler after Jalen Brunson’s departure in the offseason. Walker played in just 37 games for the New York Knicks last season before he was traded to Detroit on draft night and subsequently waived by the Pistons during training camp. A lingering knee injury has limited the 4-time All-Star the last few seasons and played a role in Detroit waiving him before the season.

Walker is now healthy and ready to go for Dallas, but Mavericks GM Nico Harrison recently went on a local radio station to express caution about Walker’s knee. Via Mavs Moneyball:

“It’s not good,” Harrison said. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

…

“Well, it hasn’t been good for a few years,” Harrison clarified. “Even last year, he had 30 point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”

Dallas doesn’t need Walker to return to his Charlotte form on a nightly basis. Luka Doncic covers all playmaking bases at nearly 37 minutes a game with Spencer Dinwiddie with pitching in where necessary. Still, it’s odd to hear a GM speak so candidly about a player’s health, even if it is the correct assessment.

Sitting at a disappointing 10-11, the Mavericks will take any kind of help to lessen the burden on Doncic. But when it comes to Walker, it sounds like the team knows his knee will be a huge hurdle to overcome.