Kentucky Football Players Are Talking Trash To John Calipari On Twitter For Saying It’s A Basketball School

John Calipari is no stranger to ruffling feathers during his time as a college basketball coach. While Calipari has won a whole lot of games wherever he’s gone, his brash and in your face style has led to him making a whole lot of enemies over the course of his career. And on Thursday, Kentucky’s basketball coach drew the ire of a new foe: Kentucky’s football program.

Calipari wants the university to build him a new basketball practice facility, and per The Athletic, argument was that Kentucky should do it since they have always been “a basketball school.”

“Alabama is a football school,” Calipari said. “So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Well as it turns out, the Wildcat football program — which has been on the up and up in recent years — didn’t like this. Head coach Mark Stoops saw the story on Twitter and decided to chime in by saying that the team competes in the SEC, while pointing out their recent success in bowl games.

A few players got in on the fun, too, bringing up that Calipari’s Wildcats, as a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament last year, lost to 15-seed Saint Peter’s.

It is not often that you see football and basketball programs at the same school go head-to-head like this, so we have to imagine there’s going to be a pretty unhappy phone call or two coming from Kentucky’s AD sometime soon.

