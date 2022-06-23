durant irving
Report: Kevin Durant Is Keeping His Options Open While Kyrie Irving Has A List Of Teams For A Potential Sign-And-Trade

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be on the verge of a potentially tumultuous summer. Much of it revolves around the future of Kyrie Irving, as the star guard has a player option on his contract. Irving and the Nets have reportedly been in the midst of negotiating an extension, but Brooklyn is not willing to give him a long-term deal.

As such, talks have gone stagnant between the two sides, and teams are keeping an eye out for Irving’s potential availability in a sign-and-trade. But according to a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving isn’t the only star whose future in Brooklyn is up in the air, as Kevin Durant is “considering options” regarding his future with the franchise.

An Irving sign-and-trade is not new, as many of the teams mentioned to have interest in him don’t have the ability to sign him outright. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Irving does have a list of teams where he’d like to go if he cannot come to terms on a new deal, although it is unclear whether or not his interest in those teams is reciprocated.

On Wednesday, Wojnarowski wrote that the preference for all the parties involved is that the Nets and Irving are able to come to terms on a new contract. It is unclear if that has changed in the last day or if Durant and Irving are getting their ducks in a row should something drastic happen.

