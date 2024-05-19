The Pacers Caught Fire In Game 7 To Blow Out The Knicks In The Garden

The Knicks and Pacers met in the first of two Game 7s on Sunday afternoon in Madison Square Garden, and they got some apparent good news in the buildup to the game as it was announced OG Anunoby and Josh Hart would both play.

Anunoby hadn’t played since injuring his hamstring in Game 2, and while he came out and hit two shots in the early going, it was very clear he could not move much at all. The Knicks were struggling to handle the Pacers ball movement on defense, and he lasted just under five minutes before being ultimately replaced by Miles McBride.

OG Anunoby knocks down his first shot in his return to the lineup 🔥 IND-NYK | Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/OD4wfB32LJ — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2024

Pascal Siakam taking advantage of the matchup on Anunoby early and then went at Isaiah Hartenstein once Anunoby left, scoring 11 quick points to give Indiana an early lead.

Siakam out to a quick 5-5 for 11 points! IND-NYK | Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/LzWInVJQF9 — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2024

11 1Q points on 5/5 for Pascal Siakam 👀 pic.twitter.com/iUTbwZvJiv — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 19, 2024

Donte DiVincenzo got off to a hot start to help keep the Knicks attached, but Jalen Brunson struggled early and Tyrese Haliburton got hot, scoring 14 points in a row to give the Pacers a 15-point lead — and getting into it with a fan seated courtside, as is tradition in a Knicks-Pacers playoff series.

11 1Q points for Hali! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sM80E7Lpj9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 19, 2024

Tyrese Haliburton AGAIN 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JPKIe8aVju — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 19, 2024

The Pacers would stay red-hot in the second quarter, hitting 24 of their first 30 shots to run out to as much as a 22-point lead.

T.J. McConnell gets crafty for the finish 😮‍💨 Pacers with an early 18-point lead! 👀 pic.twitter.com/PLMKwxDBRL — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 19, 2024

The Knicks would try to stay in the game, with Alec Burks coming off the bench to lead a push that got the lead down to 14, but the defense just could not get the requisite shots to sustain a run and really threaten the Pacers in the first half.

Alec Burks has 11 of the Knicks last 13 points! 14 PTS, 5-6 FGM IND-NYK | Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/PiUPfEK54J — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2024

Haliburton hits the side-step jumper… Pacers are 28-37 (75.7%) from the floor ‼️ IND-NYK | Game 7 on ABC pic.twitter.com/Ym1ZOVSWKa — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2024

Indiana finished the open 24 minutes shooting 76 percent from the field and leading by 15, posting the best shooting half of any team in the last 25 playoffs.