The Lakers Will Reportedly Make Bucks Assistant Darvin Ham Their Next Coach

The Lakers have been in the coaching market ever since their season came to an end. After a season in which Los Angeles missed the play-in tournament, the team opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel, opening up a search for a coach who will help them return to the postseason.

The list of candidates got whittled down to a trio of finalists — Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, and former Blazers coach Terry Stotts — and right before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks tipped off on Friday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Ham will be the one to get the job.

The news was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports that Ham will get a four-year deal to leave Milwaukee for Los Angeles.

As Wojnarowski noted, Ham is taking the job as a first-time head coach. After spending more than a decade playing in the NBA, Ham became an assistant with a trio of teams: the Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Bucks. One of Mike Budenholzer’s most trusted assistants and a member of the staff that helped guide Milwaukee to a championship last season, Ham inherits a Los Angeles team that went 33-49 this past season.

