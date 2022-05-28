The Lakers have been in the coaching market ever since their season came to an end. After a season in which Los Angeles missed the play-in tournament, the team opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel, opening up a search for a coach who will help them return to the postseason.

The list of candidates got whittled down to a trio of finalists — Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, and former Blazers coach Terry Stotts — and right before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks tipped off on Friday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Ham will be the one to get the job.

The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Lakers had formal interview with the Bucks assistant on Thursday and offered job today, sources said. Ham takes over the Lakers as a first-time head coach. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

Ham made a strong impression on Lakers in several areas, including his championship pedigree, his commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness. Ham will start assembling a staff expected to include head coaching experience. https://t.co/8hCVatbraw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2022

The news was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic, who reports that Ham will get a four-year deal to leave Milwaukee for Los Angeles.

Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Bucks assistant Darvin Ham on a four-year contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2022

As Wojnarowski noted, Ham is taking the job as a first-time head coach. After spending more than a decade playing in the NBA, Ham became an assistant with a trio of teams: the Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Bucks. One of Mike Budenholzer’s most trusted assistants and a member of the staff that helped guide Milwaukee to a championship last season, Ham inherits a Los Angeles team that went 33-49 this past season.