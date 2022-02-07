The 2022 NBA All-Star Draft will take place this Thursday on TNT, as Kevin Durant and LeBron James will select their teams for the second straight year. Like the 2021 edition, Durant will be drafting a team he won’t be playing on, as his sprained knee will continue to keep him out of the February 20 exhibition game.

Along with Durant’s absence, Draymond Green announced when reserves were selected that he also wouldn’t be able to play, as he battles a back issue that’s kept him out the past couple of weeks and will continue to do so through the All-Star break. That meant Adam Silver had two players to select to replace Durant and Green, one from each conference, and he selected two up-and-coming point guards to take those spots.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will replace Green, while last year’s Rookie of the Year, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, will replace Durant. Moving into the East starting lineup will be Jayson Tatum to take Durant’s spot with the starters.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. More ➡️ https://t.co/QBL95euXNN pic.twitter.com/59dupIBzAZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2022

Murray has been terrific this season for the Spurs, averaging 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game, doing a bit of everything for San Antonio. Ball is posting similar production with 19.6 points, 7.5 assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in Charlotte, as his continued growth as a lead guard has the Hornets above .500 and in a play-in spot in the East. There will be plenty of others who felt they had earned a shot at being a replacement pick, but both of these selections are deserving and will bring some more youth to the festivities.