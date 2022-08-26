Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon Won The 2022 WNBA Coach Of The Year

After guiding the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA’s best record at 26-10 and the Commissioner’s Cup crown during the regular season, Becky Hammon has been named 2022 Coach of the Year. Hammon was hired this past winter to replace Bill Laimbeer after a lengthy stint as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Aces entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and quickly dispatched the Phoenix Mercury in the first round, 2-0. They’ll kick off their second-round matchup against the Seattle Storm on Sunday; the winner of that series heads to the Finals. Since relocating from San Antonio to Las Vegas in 2018, the Aces have made the playoffs three times in four seasons, including a Finals loss in 2020. Hammon is hoping to lead the franchise to its first title across its 26-year history.

Las Vegas is headlined by stars such as A’Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. Hammon’s Coach of the Year trophy could kick off a prosperous awards season for the Aces, too. Wilson is vying with Breanna Stewart for MVP, which would be her second in three years, while Young is a favorite for Most Improved Player.

Under Hammon, Las Vegas posted the league’s top offense and dramatically increased its three-point volume. It ranked first in three-point percentage (36.1) and third in attempts per game (26.4). During Laimbeer’s four seasons, the Aces ranked dead last in three-point attempts per game every year. Hammon’s arrival helped modernize their offense, a significant reason they’re six wins away from the franchise’s first championship.