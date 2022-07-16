LeBron On Why He Hates Boston Fans: ‘They Racist As F*ck’

LeBron James, by nature of being one of the very best athletes in the world, is no stranger to getting trash talk hurled at him by opposing fans. On a recent episode of The Shop, James was asked to pick the fanbase that takes things to a different level, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he singled out fans of the Boston Celtics.

When asked why he feels so strongly about Boston fans, James simply said “they racist as f*ck.”

“They racist as fuck” -LeBron on Boston Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/ai8aRlY6Or — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 15, 2022

“They will say anything, and it’s fine — I mean, f*ck, it’s my life, I’ve been dealing with it my whole life,” James said. “I don’t mind it, like, I hear it, if I somebody close by, I’ll check them real quick, I’ll move onto the game, they gonna say whatever the f*ck they wanna say. They might throw something on me, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game.”

Maverick Carter then said Boston is the only place in the country where people wear “F*ck LeBron” t-shirts, which James joked were probably sold in the team shop. Even before he suited up for the Celtics’ historic rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, James’ NBA career featured numerous high-profile battles in Boston while he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.