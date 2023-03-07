LeBron James is a very proud father, and sometimes proud fathers say some wild things about their children because of their immense belief in them.
Late Monday night, James did just that as he declared on Twitter that his son Bronny, a current high school senior, was better than some of the players he had been watching in the NBA that night bouncing around League Pass.
Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023
That got a lot of attention and led to plenty of people wondering who, specifically, inspired this tweet. Given there were only 12 teams playing on this Tuesday night, we’ve decided to help narrow down the options to players who got minutes for their teams on Monday evening by the time LeBron had fired off this spicy take, so James would have seen them and had this epiphany.
If you are one of these ~100 players, I’m very sorry to tell you that you may be the person LeBron thinks his son is better than.