LeBron James is a very proud father, and sometimes proud fathers say some wild things about their children because of their immense belief in them.

Late Monday night, James did just that as he declared on Twitter that his son Bronny, a current high school senior, was better than some of the players he had been watching in the NBA that night bouncing around League Pass.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

That got a lot of attention and led to plenty of people wondering who, specifically, inspired this tweet. Given there were only 12 teams playing on this Tuesday night, we’ve decided to help narrow down the options to players who got minutes for their teams on Monday evening by the time LeBron had fired off this spicy take, so James would have seen them and had this epiphany.

Blake Griffin

Mike Muscala

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Grant Williams

Sam Hauser

Luke Kornet

Malcolm Brogdon

Payton Pritchard

Evan Mobley

Isaac Okoro

Jarrett Allen

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Lamar Stevens

Cedi Osman

Ricky Rubio

Caris LeVert

John Collins

DeAndre Hunter

Clint Capela

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

Onyeka Okongwu

Saddiq Bey

Jalen Johnson

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Jimmy Butler

Bam Adebayo

Gabe Vincent

Tyler Herro

Max Strus

Duncan Robinson

Caleb Martin

Cody Zeller

Victor Oladipo

Jalen McDaniels

Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey

James Harden

De’Anthony Melton

Georges Niang

Danuel House Jr.

Paul Reed

Shake Milton