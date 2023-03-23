The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference in the 12 games since LeBron James hurt his foot. Los Angeles is 7-5 in that stretch, and have remained right in the thick of things in the Western Conference play-in race — L.A. is currently 36-37 and has the 10-seed, although they are only a game and a half back of the Golden State Warriors in sixth.

On Thursday, the Lakers offered an update on their injured All-Star, saying that while there isn’t a set date for him to return to action, James is gradually getting to a place where he can return to action. There are, however, multiple media reports that the hope from the former league MVP is that he’ll be able to suit up before the regular season comes to an end, with Dave McMenamin of ESPN saying that James “will push for sometime over the final three games that the Lakers play” to make his return, as long as he does not run into any sort of setback.

"A league source familiar with LeBron James' thinking told me that he believes LeBron will push for some time over the final 3 games that the Lakers play in Los Angeles… so long as there's no setbacks in his rehab." — Dave McMenaminpic.twitter.com/9n6OIQwvp1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023

The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, while Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said that James hopes he’ll be able to play before the regular season concludes.

There’s an increasing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to play “a few” games in the final week of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. James has been out since suffering a right foot tendon injury on February 26. https://t.co/3lYNX6MA2Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 23, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hopes to make his return in the final few games of the regular season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 23, 2023

L.A. has nine more games left in the regular season, with the final three coming at Crypto.com Arena.