Every network seems to have a show or documentary coming out about the Los Angeles Lakers right now, with HBO’s Winning Time becoming a lightning rod this past year, Magic Johnson producing his own documentary for Apple+, and Jeanie Buss heading up Hulu’s foray into the Lakers documentary space.

On Monday, Hulu released another trailer for Legacy: The True Story Of The LA Lakers, and it offered a glimpse at some more of the subjects the series will dive into. It will tell the story of the Showtime Lakers, Magic Johnson’s HIV announcement, the Shaq and Kobe years, their breakup, and then run all the way up to the current Lakers (or, at least, the 2020 title team). Along the way, it’ll tie the on-court stories to the behind the scenes drama of the Buss family, with the previous trailer indicating they got most all of the Buss children involved in the project to discuss the internal strife after Dr. Jerry Buss’ death and the power struggle within the family for control of the franchise.

This trailer also shows there will be plenty on the death of Kobe Bryant and the reverberations of that throughout the organization, tributes to Bryant, some untold stories, and more. The documentary will also apparently pull some prior interview clips of Bryant discussing his time with Shaq and more to help tell that portion of the story.

The series will debut on Hulu on August 15.