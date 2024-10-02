The New York Liberty are one win away from avenging their loss in the 2023 WNBA Finals, and in turn, are on the verge of competing in the Finals this year. New York played host to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center and picked up an 88-84 win to take a commanding, 2-0 series lead in their semifinal series.

Despite the fact that Kelsey Plum picked up a pair of fouls in the opening two minutes, the first quarter was a back-and-forth affair. With Plum on the bench and A’ja Wilson not getting going as a scorer, the trio of Alysha Clark, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young were able to shoulder the load on that end of the floor, and opened up a lead of as many as eight in the first.

But in the second, the Liberty were able to take control, in large part due to their ability to score inside. Twenty-eight of their 46 points in the first half came in the paint, whether it was off of turnovers by the Aces or their ability to get to the rim in the halfcourt. This helped them withstand a great half from behind the three-point line by Las Vegas, which went 7-for-14 from deep.

Alysha Clark starts things off from 3 🎯 (via @LVAces)pic.twitter.com/igfHuWfHO1 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 1, 2024

Leonie Fiebich for 3 and the lead! 👌pic.twitter.com/jROhageYqO — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 2, 2024

Between their interior scoring and a balanced effort that saw five players score seven or more points — Kayla Thornton came off the bench and led the way with nine — New York was able to head into the locker room with a 46-40 lead.

While New York opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run and opened its lead up to as many as 10 points, the team was unable to go on the sort of run that would completely put the Aces away. While Las Vegas couldn’t quite get within arm’s reach — the Liberty lead never got to be fewer than four points — Wilson was able to get going, as her six points in the third matched her total from the first half.

Still, New York showed off its remarkable balance and was able to remain in the driver’s seat, whether that was due to its shooting or its ability to get looks at the rim. By the time the quarter ended, the Liberty had narrowly extended the lead that they took into halftime, as they were up, 69-62.