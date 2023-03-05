The Suns and Mavs really do not like each other, and their budding rivalry is one of the best things going in the NBA. On Sunday afternoon in Dallas, the two teams met in what became another tense battle that saw both teams seemingly take control at various times, only for the stars on the other side to get things going and pull things back to make it tight.

Ultimately, it was the Suns that came out on top thanks to some late-game heroics from Kevin Durant, who was simply unstoppable in the closing minute, burying the go-ahead jumper with just under 12 seconds on the clock.

KD (35 PTS) FOR THE LEAD 😱 128-126 SUNS WITH 0:11 LEFT ON ABC pic.twitter.com/sgNLuGArLn — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2023

Luka Doncic would drive on Josh Okogie on the ensuing Mavs possession, bumping Okogie to the ground and having a wide open layup chance that he somehow blew, with Kevin Durant snagging the rebound to secure the Suns win.

Luka missed the potential game-tying bunny 😱 pic.twitter.com/DRgSVgt75u — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2023

After that, Devin Booker came over to point to the spot and yell at a ref about Doncic getting away with a charge, which Luka took exception to and told Booker to “f*ck off” and the two got in each other’s face with big grins as they chirped at one another and pushed a bit.

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker had to be separated pic.twitter.com/xdEu5N7koI — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 5, 2023

They were handed offsetting technicals, as there was nothing really to the dustup. It’s a bit funny to see Doncic getting mad at someone else chirping at the officials given his propensity for getting on the refs, although he may have thought Booker pointing at the spot was taunting him for missing from 3 feet away from the basket.

In any case, the Suns got the win in a game where Durant and Booker each went over 35 points, while Doncic and Kyrie Irving each had over 30, as the stars showed out exactly as everyone hoped. The closing sequence only adds to the intrigue between these two teams and the hope of NBA fans that we’ll get another Dallas-Phoenix playoff series later this year.