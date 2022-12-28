The Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks with 33.2 seconds left by nine points after a pair of made free throws by Miles McBride. Fast forward to the end of those 33.2 seconds and the two teams were tied thanks to an insane 12-3 run down the stretch by Dallas, which was spearheaded by Luka Doncic scoring a career-high and franchise-best 53 points by the time the two teams went to overtime.

LUKA FORCES OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/oavlto9FnG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022

It was a wild sequence at the end of the game, as Dallas’ torrid run put a whole lot of pressure on the Knicks. While New York only turned the ball over once and made three of their four attempts from the free throw line, threes by Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Mavs life, while Doncic went 2-for-3 on free throws with his only miss being the above effort.

Doncic had all those points in a triple-double effort, as he pitched in 18 rebounds and 10 assists by the end of regulation.