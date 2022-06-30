Marvin Bagley Will Stay With The Pistons On A 3-Year, $37 Million Deal

The Detroit Pistons got the chance to see what Marvin Bagley III looked like on their team during the final stretch of the 2021-22 season. The former No. 2 overall pick got the chance for a fresh start in the Motor City after things had run their course for him as a member of the Sacramento Kings, and at the conclusion of the season, the Pistons had to make a decision on how they were going to approach Bagley’s foray into restricted free agency.

While Bagley’s time in Sacramento very much grew stale, the 23-year-old forward looked comfortable alongside Cade Cunningham and co., and even though the team acquired Jalen Duren in a draft day trade and Nerlens Noel as part of New York’s quest to free up cap space, it’s not hard to see how the young big man could fit into their team.

The team decided that it’s worth keeping him around for the next few years. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Bagley will stay in Detroit on a 3-year deal worth $37 million.

Restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III has reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $37 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Bagley appeared in 18 games for the Pistons after the team acquired him, with eight of those coming in the starting lineup. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds on 55.5 percent shooting from the field in 27.2 minutes per game for Detroit.