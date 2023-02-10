Matisse Thybulle Said Bye To Philly By Spray Painting His Own Mural

Matisse Thybulle was one of the players who got a change of scenery at the NBA trade deadline. Thybulle, who the Philadelphia 76ers selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, got sent to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team transaction that included the Charlotte Hornets.

This will mark the first time that Thybulle will play for a team other than the Sixers, and on his way out of town, he found a unique way to say goodbye to the city. There’s a mural of Thybulle outside of the bar Garage Fishtown, and the artistically-inclined forward decided to go grab a can of spray paint, make his way over to the bar, and spray paint a goodbye message to the City of Brotherly Love, which he posted to his Instagram account.

“It’s such a sweet comment, and the response has been pretty loving towards Matisse,” said Jason Evenchik, the owner of the bar, per Nick Vadala of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It was a nice little goodbye.”

The mural was painted back in 2021 as part of a partnership that the Sixers have with Red Bull. While Thybulle is on his way to Portland, Philly managed to acquired Jalen McDaniels as part of the trade.