Matisse Thybulle’s name has popped up in trade rumors in the lead-up to Thursday’s trade deadline. With a little more than two hours to go before 3 p.m., we finally learned that the former University of Washington standout is returning to the Pacific Northwest, as the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a deal to send him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a deal to send Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets will reportedly be pulled into the deal, as Philly will acquire the services of Jalen McDaniels. Svi Mykhailiuk, meanwhile, is on his way with North Carolina.

The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/QzftWxYQ65 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Blazers are routing New York's Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte in the trade too, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

There are also picks on the move in the trade.

Additional note: In the deal, the Sixers are also giving up their 2023 second rounder (most favorable of CHA, ATL, BKN picks) along with Thybulle, according to a source https://t.co/FBWf5SQu1k — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 9, 2023

Framework as I understand it: PHI: McDaniels, 2029 POR 2nd, 2024 NYK 2nd CHA: 2023 2nd (likely their own back) POR: Thybulle — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 9, 2023

Thybulle’s abilities on the defensive end of the floor have led to him getting playing time during his career in the NBA, but he’s been limited on offense, which has restricted the amount of run he’s gotten. This year, Thybulle has averaged a career-low 2.7 points in 12.1 minutes per game while hitting 33.3 percent of his threes. He’s the second move the Blazers have made at the deadline, as the team acquired Cam Reddish and a pick from the New York Knicks for Josh Hart on Wednesday.

McDaniels has taken a step forward as a scorer during his fourth year in the league, all of which have come as a member of the Hornets. McDaniels has started 21 of the 56 games in which he’s appeared, averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes a night.