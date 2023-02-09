matisse thybulle
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Sixers Sent Matisse Thybulle To The Blazers And Acquired Jalen McDaniels From The Hornets In A Three-Team Trade

Matisse Thybulle’s name has popped up in trade rumors in the lead-up to Thursday’s trade deadline. With a little more than two hours to go before 3 p.m., we finally learned that the former University of Washington standout is returning to the Pacific Northwest, as the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a deal to send him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Charlotte Hornets will reportedly be pulled into the deal, as Philly will acquire the services of Jalen McDaniels. Svi Mykhailiuk, meanwhile, is on his way with North Carolina.

There are also picks on the move in the trade.

Thybulle’s abilities on the defensive end of the floor have led to him getting playing time during his career in the NBA, but he’s been limited on offense, which has restricted the amount of run he’s gotten. This year, Thybulle has averaged a career-low 2.7 points in 12.1 minutes per game while hitting 33.3 percent of his threes. He’s the second move the Blazers have made at the deadline, as the team acquired Cam Reddish and a pick from the New York Knicks for Josh Hart on Wednesday.

McDaniels has taken a step forward as a scorer during his fourth year in the league, all of which have come as a member of the Hornets. McDaniels has started 21 of the 56 games in which he’s appeared, averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes a night.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×