Entering Thursday night’s Game 6 in Dallas, nine series had been completed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs without requiring a Game 7, with the Miami Heat being the latest team to advance in fewer than the maximum with a Game 6 win in Philadelphia.

The Phoenix Suns were looking to do the same, but after going back-and-forth in a tight game for 19 minutes, the Mavs made the first big run of the game — one that the Suns would, ultimately, never be able to come back from. With 6:27 to play, the Mavs led 41-39, but would go on a 19-6 run to close the quarter to take a 15-point lead into the halftime break, with Luka Doncic, as always, at the center of the run.

The Mavs kept up the pace in the third quarter, as they had the Suns normally stingy defense running ragged as they sent help at Doncic and he picked out the right passes over and over.

Phoenix would try a number of coverages on Doncic, but the Mavs star was able to find a counter each time. On a few occasions his defender would get prepared to go over a screen and jump up on his hip, only for the screener to stay back, allowing Doncic a free driving lane to the basket.

Dallas took a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter and put it on cruise control from there as the Suns were able to nibble into that lead a bit but never really mount a real comeback effort, with the Suns pulling their starters with four minutes to go in a 20-point game after Chris Paul appeared to tweak his hand injury, with Dallas cruising to a 113-86 win.