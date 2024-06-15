The 2024 NBA Finals will not end in a sweep. The Boston Celtics entered Friday night’s game in Dallas looking to wrap up the 18th championship in franchise history. But instead, the Mavericks put forth their best effort of the entire playoffs, as the team was completely locked in on both ends of the floor and imposed their will on the Celtics en route to a 122-84 win to make the series 3-1.

The Mavs came out and looked like a team with their backs firmly against the wall. Both of their stars brought their A-game to start Game 4, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting in the opening period, while their role players showed a bit more dynamism on the offensive end than we’d seen all series.

While Jayson Tatum gave Boston 11 first quarter points, the Celtics ran into a problem that they hadn’t had all series: The Mavs hit shots. Dallas, whose offense had been abysmal for most of the first three games, went 14-for-24 from the field and grabbed 10 more rebounds in the opening 12 minutes. As a result, after one, the Mavericks found themselves with a 34-21 lead.

The second quarter was much of the same, as Dallas completely dominated on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Doncic was in total control of everything, while the Mavs’ role players who just did not show up to the extent they needed for the first three games of the series started to make small but meaningful contributions.

But it was on the defensive end of the floor where Dallas was at its most impressive. Their rotations happened with an urgency that made it look like their season was on the line, and it just never seemed like Boston was able to get a good look unless they really earned it. For the first time all series, it really looked like the Mavericks’ defense was able to set the tone, and the Celtics struggled mightily to find an answer.