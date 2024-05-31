The Dallas Mavericks are on their way to the NBA Finals. Thanks to both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving putting up spectacular nights, Dallas was able to walk into Minnesota and pick up an emphatic, 124-103 win in Game 5 over the Timberwolves to pick up a 4-1 series victory.

The Mavericks made very clear in the first quarter that they had no interest in letting this series go six games. While things were close as the two teams felt one another out, Dallas closed the period on a 17-1 run that let them take a 35-19 lead into the second.

Doncic was the driving force behind all of this, as the Mavs star looked like the best player in the world over the opening 12 minutes of the game. Doncic outscored the Timberwolves on his own during the first, as he had 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

Minnesota had an opportunity to try and cut into the lead early on in the second quarter, as Doncic went to the bench to start the frame. Instead, Irving started to cook, and as a result, the Mavs actually extended their lead to 20 points by the time Doncic returned to the game.

Even when Doncic returned, the Wolves were able to get the lead down to 16 points, just barely cracking open the door to start making the deficit more respectable with the hopes of a run in the second half. Instead, Dallas went on a major run to close out the quarter, as the team outscored Minnesota, 17-4, over the final 4:30 of the second to go into the locker room with a 69-40 lead.

Doncic and Irving were nothing short of brilliant in the first half, as the pair to combined to outscore the Timberwolves on their own. The former had 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, and two rebounds, while the latter went for 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. As a team, Dallas shot 61 percent from the field and 60 percent from three, compared to 34.1 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three for Minnesota.

There was just nothing that Minnesota could do in the second half. Even when the team would put a run together, the scoreboard would show that they were nowhere close to taking a lead — at no point in the second half did the Timberwolves get within 20 points, and Dallas went up by as many as 36. Even though Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards both put up big numbers, there was just nothing the Wolves could do with how dominant Doncic and Irving were on the night.

With just over three minutes left and Dallas leading by 25 points, both teams decided to empty their benches and play out the string with the superstars watching from the sideline. And when the buzzer finally sounded, the Mavs were already celebrating their first berth in the NBA Finals in 13 years.