The Dallas Mavericks looked like they were going to cruise to a win in the first half of ABC’s doubleheader on Sunday, as Luka Doncic and company seemingly could not miss in the early going, hitting 10 of their first 17 threes while the Lakers started 0-of-14 from beyond the arc.

The Mavs led by as many as 27 in the second quarter, and the good vibes of the new-look Lakers were suddenly getting a major test. However, they began chipping away at the deficit, cutting it to 14 at halftime and all the way down to three going into the fourth quarter, thanks to a 12-0 run in the third.

A 12-0 run from the @Lakers helps them cut into the Dallas lead! Watch Q3 now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/1qj7IHEDAJ — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

Leading the way in the comeback on both ends of the floor was Anthony Davis, who started quietly but eventually began to dominate the small Mavs frontline. Davis would finish the afternoon with 30 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal, and served as the catalyst for the Lakers down the stretch, doing a bit of everything to push the Lakers in front.

Defense to offense for the @Lakers! Watch the final frame from Dallas now on ABC! pic.twitter.com/45xJinRSZO — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

Late in the fourth, after Dallas had regained the lead by one on Kyrie Irving free throws, it was Davis who secured a big offensive rebound in traffic and threw down a big dunk to push the Lakers back in front for good.

The AD putback for the lead 😤@Lakers in front in the fourth on ABC! pic.twitter.com/987hpGb5Da — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

He followed that up with another big bucket in the final 30 seconds as the Mavs had cut the deficit to one but ended up with Doncic on a switch on Davis, who took him into the post and drilled a fadeaway to push the lead back up to three.

18.1 on the clock! AD extends the lead! @Lakers 108@dallasmavs 105 Watch the final seconds on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jQU94l0jkm — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2023

The 27-point comeback was the biggest in the NBA this season, as teams were 138-0 entering Sunday when holding a 27-point lead at any point in a game. The Lakers became the team to change that in a game that is critical for their push for the postseason, as they pull to within a game of New Orleans in 10th and are just 2.5 back of Dallas in sixth.