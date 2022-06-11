Michael Jordan‘s basketball playing career is defined by a whole lot of performances and moments that can be referenced by even the most casual of sports fan. One such performance came in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, when an ill Jordan led the Chicago Bulls into Utah to take on the Jazz. The series was tied at two games each, and Jordan — who looked like he was having an extremely bad time — scored 38 points in a 90-88 Bulls win.

Chicago would go on to win the series, 4-2, while Jordan’s performance in Game 5 became affectionately known as the “Flu Game.” Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of that game, and as a way to celebrate it, the official SportsCenter Twitter account posted the highlights, as ready by the late, great, Stuart Scott.

25 years ago today, MJ played the legendary "Flu Game." Stuart Scott's highlight will always be remembered 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZrFbggusLw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2022

Thanks to The Last Dance, we learned that calling this the “Flu Game” isn’t quite right — Jordan, longtime trainer Tim Grover, and his friend George Koehler revealed that the Hall of Fame inductee got really weird over having an entire pizza to himself, to the point that he spit on it so no one else would eat it. The pizza, as they claim, ended up giving him a particularly nasty case of food poisoning. Whatever it’s called, this is high on the list of the best games of Jordan’s career.