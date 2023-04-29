The worst playoff series of Michael Porter Jr.’s career happened almost exactly two years ago. Facing the third-seeded Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals, Porter was relentlessly targeted defensively and averaged 15.3 points on a paltry 51.4 percent true shooting as the Denver Nuggets got swept. The struggles were glaring and unnerving as the Nuggets watched a once-promising season abruptly end. It must be said that this was partly due to injuries, and Porter was among those impacted — he seemingly tweaked his back in Game 1, which hampered his mobility and exacerbated or ignited some of these foibles.

Regardless, as a healthy Porter and fully stocked Nuggets squad prepare for their encore Western Conference Semifinal date with the Suns, the 6’10 sniper is readying for a monumental role. He and Denver are seeking a second Western Conference Finals appearance in four seasons. Porter is a big reason they’re in this spot. He’s playing some of the best two-way basketball of his career to complement superstar center Nikola Jokic and has diversified his skill-set since the last time he met Phoenix in the playoffs.

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, Porter averaged 16.4 points on 61.2 percent true shooting. Much of that production came how you’d expect, with Porter splashing home triples in a bevy of ways (42.4 percent beyond the arc) and darting to the rim for buckets when the defense’s focus wandered elsewhere.

Yet he also flashed some off-the-bounce verve that’s grown throughout the season and illuminates a few areas of development for him. Porter’s handle and flexibility have significantly improved. There’s more wiggle in his dribble to beat or avoid defenders and he’s better equipped to contort around help at the rim. In 2020-21, Porter’s last full season, he scored on 68.1 percent of his drives, per NBA.com. This year, that rate perked up to 78.2 percent.

The Suns’ defense looked rather tenuous against an injury depleted Los Angeles Clippers squad in round one, evidenced by their 116.3 defensive rating. I’m fascinated to see how they approach the defensive matchups for the conference semis. I presume Deandre Ayton will wrangle with Jokic, Chris Paul will tail Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Kevin Durant faces Aaron Gordon to potentially act as a roamer off the ball.

But the biggest question is how do they dole out the Porter and Jamal Murray assignments? Whomever starts between Torrey Craig and Josh Okogie likely takes Murray, although Booker’s play on that end of the floor might make him the preferred candidate. Plus, Craig or Okogie’s physicality could be appealing on Porter in an effort to negate his off-ball screen usage.

The good news for Denver, should it venture that direction, is the Suns collectively were flummoxed last series tracking Norman Powell around pindowns, which the Nuggets enjoys dialing up for Porter. Although he’s nowhere close to the explosive or punishing driver of Powell, navigating the concept itself presents challenges for Phoenix and is an action with which he’s adept. Porter can torch anyone unprepared to chase him around waves of off-ball screens and mirror his intrinsic motion, and the Nuggets are entirely willing to scale up his usage when those games arise.