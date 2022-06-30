Miles Bridges was expected to receive a big pay day this week as he enters restricted free agency, but that new contract now is very likely on hold after word broke late Wednesday night via TMZ that Bridges had been arrested in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence charges.

Per TMZ’s report, Bridges turned himself in on Wednesday following the alleged incident on Tuesday night and was released after posting bail, which was set at $130,000. There are not any specifics regarding the incident right now, but TMZ did note that Bridges had left the scene before police arrived after being called on Tuesday night and the woman required medical attention after an argument turned physical.

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We’re told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We’re told the woman required medical attention.

There is no word on the status of the woman beyond the fact that she needed medical attention. Bridges nor any of his representatives have made any public statements on the matter, but one would expect this will put a halt on any contract negotiations he may have ongoing until further details are released and teams and the league can look into the matter.