Late Wednesday night, word broke that Hornets free agent Miles Bridges had turned himself into Los Angeles police on felony domestic violence charges and been released on $130,000 bond after an alleged altercation on Tuesday night with a woman.

On Thursday night, we learned the harrowing details of the assault from his wife, Mychelle Johnson, who posted the hospital notes of her injuries as well as photos of her bruised and beaten body to Instagram, with a comment that led “I can’t be silent anymore,” and noted that the assault happened in front of her children.

(TRIGGER WARNING: Domestic violence.)

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

Stepping forward in this manner is incredibly brave of Johnson following such a despicable and terrifying incident, with Bridges apparently choking her unconscious and giving her multiple fractures and torn muscles in front of her children.

Bridges has not responded publicly to his arrest and the Charlotte Hornets released a brief statement saying they were aware of the incident and were gathering information.