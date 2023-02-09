The Brooklyn Nets have unquestionably been the most active team at the trade deadline, having shipped Kyrie Irving to Dallas and then, stunningly late Wednesday night, sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

In that Durant trade, the Nets brought back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder, as they suddenly found themselves with a glut of wings and 14 hours to find trades to balance out the roster and continue restocking their cupboard of draft picks. While Bridges is expected to stay in Brooklyn barring something unforeseen being offered for his services, Crowder was very much on the market and Johnson apparently could be had for the right price.

Three hours before the deadline hit, the Nets found Crowder a new home in Milwaukee, as the Bucks have pursued him for much of the year. The price tag for the veteran forward is a boatload of second round picks — five to be exact — as Milwaukee brings in a player they hope can be a PJ Tucker-like addition at the deadline.

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Jordan Nwora and a pair of those second rounders will be routed to Indiana to help facilitate the deal financially.

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said. Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Pacers will also acquire Serge Ibaka and George Hill from the Bucks, as it appears Milwaukee is setting up a second move by clearing more roster and cap space.

The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Pacers will take on Hill's $4M into space. https://t.co/7COKw899Vg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

We haven’t seen Crowder play at all this season, as he was allowed to stay home amid a trade request after being told he’d go from being a starter to the bench behind Johnson. His top-end value will be determined by which Crowder show up from behind the three-point line, as he’s had seasons where he’s been a near-40 percent shooter from deep, but was at just under 35 percent a year ago. Still, he’s a floor spacer and willing shooter, which the Bucks need, as well as a strong wing defender, allowing Mike Budenholzer to have some more lineup flexibility and not be quite as reliant on the likes of Grayson Allen for big minutes come playoff time.