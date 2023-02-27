This Is The Most Interesting Moment Of Luka Doncic’s Career

Throughout his historic first few years in the NBA, Luka Doncic has won with all manner of coaches and teammates, culminating in a surprise appearance in the Western Conference Finals last year. Over the last two-dozen games of this season, he will need to get up to speed quickly with his most talented teammate ever, Kyrie Irving.

While six weeks is hardly a comfortable adjustment period for Doncic and Irving, the trade continued a chaotic start to Doncic’s career. This spring in Dallas should provide some answers about what Doncic can be as a basketball player, as the Mavs have finally landed a legitimate co-star for Doncic after years of trial and error with various trades.

In theory, Irving is a perfect costar for Doncic. Everywhere Doncic has won, whether it be Spain, Slovenia, or Texas, he has done so with high-level secondary ball-handlers. Irving may be the very best one in the NBA, and has a history of thriving alongside legendary wing creators. Provided Irving can (finally) stay focused and that Dallas pays him what he wants this summer — two very big ifs — a committed version of Irving will be an incredible perimeter number two in the mold of past winning partners for Doncic like Goran Dragic and Jalen Brunson.

Still, the Mavs roster was unbalanced before the trade, and feels incomplete now. The team is small, and is likely to be even smaller come playoff time when switchable big man Maxi Kleber is back and closing games again. Wing defense, a huge strength last season, took a hit with Dorian Finney-Smith going to Brooklyn for Irving. This offseasn’s dice rolls on JaVale McGee and Christian Wood haven’t worked — head coach Jason Kidd plays both centers sparingly — and Dwight Powell simply isn’t big enough to handle the West’s best centers. The breakout of third-year star Josh Green should help round out lineups and benefit the two star guards, but even his recent stellar play won’t be enough to make the Mavs fully comfortable chasing a title with the current roster.

Incomplete, uncomfortable, and under pressure, the Mavs aren’t going to be among the favorites in the West. Whether that is a problem or not depends on how you see Doncic and how you see basketball players development curves. Doncic was excellent right away, coming off a Eurobasket and Euroleague title by the time he got drafted by Dallas in 2018, and has steadily built his game in the comfort of a team that has fully given him the keys.

Is Doncic ready to win a championship in 2023? Does he have to be? His absurd IQ, impossible shot-making, and control over the pace of the game would indicate the answer is yes. He has been an MVP candidate since his second season at age 20. But like all young stars, there are still limitations to his game he must find ways to strengthen and polish. He puts up little resistance defensively in all but the most important possessions. In 12 of his 31 career playoff games, Doncic has five or more turnovers. And whether to save his energy or because he tires quickly, Kidd rarely upped his minutes into the 40s in last year’s playoffs, a range most stars frequent in the postseason.

Beyond that, Doncic currently plays a style that does not have a winning precedent in the NBA for even Hall of Fame-caliber players. From Michael Jordan to Kobe Bryant to Kevin Durant, no recent great has reached the 40.4% usage rate Doncic has posted the past two postseasons. Even James Harden maxed out at 37.1%. Against Utah in last season’s first round, Doncic missed the first three games, and Brunson had at least a 34% usage rate in each one. In Game 4 with Doncic back, Brunson’s usage dipped below 30%, and it fell even further in the following two rounds. In a conference finals loss to the Warriors, Doncic struggled against the eventual champs, shooting 41.5% from the field as the Mavs’ offensive sputtered as its star did.

That was his third taste of the playoffs, and also the third time you could reasonably claim he ran into a superior team. Each year, he has come back better — and with a larger workload.